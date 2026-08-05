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Crimes Against Persons investigate death in Far East El Paso

Police investigate a death on Joe Battle Boulevard.
KVIA
Police investigate a death on Joe Battle Boulevard.
By
Published 10:48 AM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The El Paso Police Department's Crimes Against Persons Unit is investigating a death on Joe Battle Boulevard Wednesday.

It happened near 3700 Joe Battle Blvd., which is near the intersection with Montana Avenue.

Police said there is limited information at this time and will provide updates when available.

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Gabrielle Lopez

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