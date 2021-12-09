NYC lawmakers pass bill giving noncitizens right to vote

By BOBBY CAINA CALVAN

Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Noncitizens in the country’s most populous city are closer to gaining the right to vote in municipal elections. The New York City Council overwhelmingly approved a measure Thursday that would give access to the ballot box to 800,000 green card holders and so-called Dreamers. Only a veto from Mayor Bill de Blasio stands in the way of the measure becoming law. But the Democrat said he would not veto it, even if he’s said that voting rights should be a reward for achieving U.S. citizenship. Supporters say that giving noncitizens the vote would make elected officials more accountable to a huge segment of the city’s population.