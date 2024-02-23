Man pleads guilty in 2021 Minnesota graduation party shooting that killed 14-year-old

STILLWATER, Minn. (AP) — A 26-year-old Minnesota man has pleaded guilty to charges related to a shooting at a 2021 graduation party that killed a 14-year-old boy. Enrique Lucio Davila, of St. Paul, pleaded guilty Friday to aiding and abetting second-degree unintentional murder without intent and second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon. The St. Paul Pioneer Press reports that as part of the plea agreement, Davila will be sentenced to 20 years in prison. Formal sentencing is May 3. Demaris Hobbs-Ekdahl was in the backseat of a car on June 5, 2021, when he was killed during a gun battle that involved his stepfather. The stepfather and another man are serving prison sentences.

