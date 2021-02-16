Border Patrol agent in Covid quarantine after rescuing pair stranded in snow near Santa Teresa

Border

SANTA TERESA, New Mexico – A U.S. Border Patrol agent from the Santa Teresa station rescued two people who were stranded in the snow near the Santa Teresa airport, officials said Tuesday.

On Monday, the agent found the pair who had reportedly been stuck out in the desert for several days; he noticed one of the two showing signs of hypothermia and began to give aid to the unresponsive woman.

After stabilizing the woman, officials said he carried her a half mile to his vehicle. From there, she was taken to the hospital by ambulance.

Her common-law husband also was taken to the hospital for medical treatment, authorities indicated.

Both later tested positive for Covid-19, officials said. The border agent, as a precaution, has been quarantined as required by Centers for Disease Control guidelines.

The immigration status of the two people found were not disclosed by authorities.