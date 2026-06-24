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On the Border

Texas asks DHS for reimbursement for border security costs

KVIA, File
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Published 3:09 PM

AUSTIN (KVIA) -- Texas Governor Greg Abbott on Wednesday that the state is asking the Department of Homeland Security for reimbursement for border security costs.

In March 2021, Gov. Abbott launched Operation Lone Star. Part of that border security effort included deploying National Guard soldiers and Department of Public Safety troopers. He said the state also built border barriers and used technology to stop people from illegally entering the U.S.

He said the state spent more than $10 billion of taxpayer money to secure the border. Additionally, the federal government set aside money to pay back states through the One Big Beautiful Bill, Gov. Abbott said.

DHS and the Justice Department administer the OBBB funds, Gov. Abbott said. Earlier this month, the federal agencies opened the application window for the funds.

Wednesday, the governor said Texas applied to recover and return taxpayer funds from the DHS. The state will apply for reimbursement from the DOJ soon, he added.

Gov. Abbott said the next steps include working with the state's congressional delegation, President Donald Trump and federal agencies.

Article Topic Follows: On the Border
border security
Department of Homeland Security
Department of Justice
Department of Public Safety
dhs
DOJ
greg abbott
Operation Lone Star

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