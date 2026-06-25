New CBP rules suspend duty-free on low-value shipments

(KVIA) -- Wednesday, U.S. Customs and Border Protection announced new rules on how the agency processes low-value shipments at the country's borders.

New regulations suspend duty-free de minimis treatment for imports valued at $800 or less, according to CBP. Right now, it said all shipments valued at $2,500 or less are subject to applicable duties except for genuine gifts valued at $100 or less.

CBP said importers have to give detailed information on international mail shipments.

"With these changes, we’re ensuring that every shipment meets the same rigorous standards," said CBP Office of Trade Executive Assistant Commissioner Susan Thomas. "Under the new rules, CBP will level the playing field for law-abiding businesses and prevent bad actors from dodging duties or sneaking in illegal goods."

In Aug. 29, 2025, an executive order President Trump signed went into effect. It called for new rules ensuring low-value shipments are subject to "consistent enforcement across every mode of entry."

In addition to the new rules, CBP will test a new electronic entry process for international mail. It said importers and brokers who choose to participate will give enhanced data, including who's getting the mail and tracking numbers.

"More data and enhanced entry procedures mean that we can target and intercept high-risk shipments with greater precision," said CBP Office of Field Operations Executive Assistant Commissioner Diane Sabatino.