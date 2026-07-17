El Paso Chamber discussed ramifications of Bridge of the Americas modernization project

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- A battle over the future of the Bridge of the Americas (BOTA) reached a boiling point this week as local business leaders united in sharp opposition to a massive federal modernization plan.

The El Paso Chamber convened a meeting drawing nearly 70 community members, business owners, and binational stakeholders from the El Paso-Juárez region.

The collective goal of the meeting was to issue an urgent appeal to the federal government to pause or completely stop its current Record of Decision, which effectively eliminates all commercial traffic from the toll-free border crossing.

Under the current $500 million modernization framework managed by the U.S. General Services Administration (GSA), the bridge would see extensive structural updates but permanently ban commercial cargo operations. Local commerce advocates warn that the removal of these six crucial commercial lanes will deal a catastrophic blow to the regional economy, stripping away an estimated 40% of El Paso's regional competitiveness.

The El Paso Chamber said it's conducting an independent study that will show the economic impact in ten years. El Paso Chamber told ABC-7 that the GSA did not have any impact analysis.

El Paso Chamber President and CEO Ricardo Mora, spoke about protecting the business ecosystem. Mora cautioned that federal decision-makers failed to properly account for the localized economic impacts when finalizing the project's parameters.

Mora said, "We're at 67% per capita income. If we don't get this right, we'll be 40% less productive, and El Paso will be driving in a negative way for the next 10 years."

Chamber leaders argue the fallout will extend far beyond logistics firms, directly impacting everyday consumers. If commercial traffic is completely halted at BOTA, supply chains will be forced to relocate to alternative ports of entry. Longer transportation routes mean more travel hours, increased gas and diesel consumption, and inevitably, higher prices for goods delivered straight to consumers' doors.

Mora also explained how crucial the commercial lanes are for business.

"Just last year alone, it was close to $900 billion worth of trade between the US and Mexico. Texas represents 68% of the entire trade of the 2000 mile border. El Paso out of the Texas portion represents 20%. So as we speak to our elected on the local, state, and federal level, we share with them that this will make our country less competitive in all levels because we're not able to bring product into, into our country fast enough," he said.

The future of the Bridge of the Americas highlights the challenges of balancing the speed of international trade with the well-being the local community.

Thursday, U.S. Representative Veronica Escobar said the U.S. General Services Administration will announce the three possible contractors competing for the primary project contract on "Industry Day," which is set for July 27.

The congresswoman said small businesses, subcontractors, suppliers and construction professionals can meet the three shortlisted teams competing for the primary project contract.

Industry Day will take place at the El Paso Community College Administrative Services Opportunity Center from 1-4 p.m.