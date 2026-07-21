Abbott issues executive order to investigate, eliminate ‘birth tourism’ schemes

AUSTIN (KVIA) -- Tuesday, Texas Governor Greg Abbott issued an executive order directing state agencies to investigate and eliminate unlawful birth tourism schemes in the state. He also ordered to hold licensed healthcare providers facilitating such schemes accountable.

Birth tourism refers to expecting mothers traveling to the U.S. to obtain citizenship for their children, according to the Committee on Homeland Security & Governmental Affairs.

In a news release, Gov. Abbott directed the Texas Health and Human Services Commission (HHSC), the Department of State Health Services, the HHSC Office of Inspector General (OIG), the Texas Medical Board, the Texas Board of Nursing and the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation to investigate birth tourism schemes within the state healthcare industry.

Under the order, these state agencies must take action against any licensed or regulated individual to entity found participating in unlawful birth tourism schemes.

Enforcement actions include revoking or suspending licenses, prohibiting participation in state contracts, denying state benefits or pursuing other enforcement action under state law, the governor said.

State agencies can also partner with federal prosecutors to find and combat schemes in the state by sharing information and referring potential violations of federal law.

Gov. Abbott previously directed the HHSC to launch an investigation into Texas hospitals advertising birth tourism packages and to refer violations of state law to the Office of the Attorney General for civil enforcement and to the appropriate district or county attorney for criminal prosecution.

HHSC reportedly referred two hospitals to the attorney general in connection with alleged advertising of birth packages in Mexico, the governor said.