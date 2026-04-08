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City hosting final community meeting on data center policy framework

KVIA
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Published 3:12 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The City of El Paso is wrapping up its series of community meetings Wednesday as it gets public input for a Data Center Policy Framework.

El Paso City Council has a directive to get input from the community to create its policy framework for any potential new data centers brought to the city.

Wednesday's meeting starts at 5:30 p.m. at the Wayne Thornton Community Center (3134 Jefferson Ave.).

The city already signed contracts with Meta to bring a massive $10 billion facility to the Northeast, but it's working to create guidelines for more.

ABC-7 will have a full story on the meeting tonight on ABC-7 at 10.

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