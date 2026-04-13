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New chicken restaurant opening in Far East El Paso

KVIA
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New
Published 3:21 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Slim Chickens is expanding to the Borderland with a grand opening of its new location on Zaragoza Road on Monday.

This is the first Slim Chickens to open in El Paso. Officials say the new location is expected to bring about 85 jobs to the area.

Slim Chicken serves a variety of chicken dishes and deserts served in jars.

Slim Chickens is located at 3152 N Zaragoza Rd.

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Gabrielle Lopez

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