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Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton launches investigation into Lululemon activewear

Acquired Through MGN Online on 09/05/2025
MGN Online
Acquired Through MGN Online on 09/05/2025
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Published 10:47 AM

AUSTIN (KVIA) -- Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton issued an investigation into Lululemon USA Inc., the attorney general's office announced Monday. The investigation looks into whether the company misled customers about the safety of its products, including the possible presence of "forever chemicals."

Lululemon is a popular activewear brand.

In a news release, Paxton's office said the possible chemical compounds in the apparel could be associated with infertility, cancer and other health issues. His office added, it will review Lululemon's Restricted Substances List, testing protocols and supply chain practices to make sure it complies with safety standards.

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Gabrielle Lopez

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