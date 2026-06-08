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City Rep Acevedo hosting community meeting on Meta data center

KVIA
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New
Published 4:55 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso District 2 City Representative Josh Acevedo is hosting a community meeting at Austin High School to discuss the Meta Data Center contract Monday. The contract will be discussed during city council's meeting tomorrow.

The meeting is open to the public and starts at 5:30 p.m. Monday.

Rep. Acevedo introduced the item last week, aiming to get the contract that Meta has with the city cancelled. The data center began construction last year and is expected to cost over $10 billion.

Acevedo cited concerns from the community about resources that would be needed and potentially putting financial strain on taxpayers.

The city has said that it's hard to cancel a contract like that because it could lead to litigation and financial issues for taxpayers.

ABC-7 will have a full report on the meeting tonight on ABC-7 after the game.

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