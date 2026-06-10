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Meta says it will keep supporting projects in El Paso

KVIA
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Published 12:01 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Meta released a statement Wednesday on El Paso City Council's vote against Item 37. The item would have directed negotiations to possibly cancel its tax incentive agreement with the city.

“Meta's El Paso data center represents a significant long-term investment in this community — supporting thousands of construction and operational jobs, generating millions in local tax revenue, and supporting the digital infrastructure that El Paso businesses and families rely on every day. We’re glad to continue working with city leaders on the path forward and remain excited to be part of El Paso’s future," a Meta spokesperson said.

ABC-7 reached out to El Paso Mayor Renard Johnson, City Manager Dionne Mack and Borderplex Alliance CEO Jon Barela. They have not responded yet.

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Nina Gallegos

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