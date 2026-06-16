Skip to Content
Biz/Tech

Oracle announces Project Jupiter open house in Santa Teresa

By
Published 3:54 PM

SANTA TERESA, N.M. (KVIA) -- In an effort to teach New Mexico residents about the Project Jupiter data center planned for Dona Ana County, Oracle announced an open house meeting planned for Wednesday in Santa Teresa, New Mexico.

In a news release, Oracle said it wants to teach residents about the data center's economic, community and environmental benefits.

Oracle said outreach efforts include bilingual conversations and advertisements to answer questions and gather feedback and partnering with local people on social media.

Part of the bilingual conversations includes an open house in Santa Teresa, Oracle said.

According to the City of Sunland Park, the open house includes a career fair. Representatives from Oracle, OpenAI, STACK Infrastructure and Bloom Energy will be there.

The open house takes place Wednesday, June 17 from 5:30-8 p.m. at the Sunland Park Sports Complex (4700 McNutt Rd.).

Oracle said the data center is expected to bring more than 4,000 construction jobs and 1,500 jobs when construction is done. Additionally, it said Project Jupiter will bring $384 million during construction and $113 million a year once the data center operates.

Project Jupiter committed $50 million to improve local water systems; $360 million to support schools, infrastructure and local services; and $6.9 million for workforce development, the Boys and Girls Club of Las Cruces and habitat restoration, Oracle said.

Oracle plans to fund all of the project's energy costs and adopted a new power plan to reduce water usage, it said.

Article Topic Follows: Biz/Tech
ai
artificial intelligence
data center
new mexico
oracle
project jupiter
santa teresa
sunland park

Jump to comments ↓

Gabrielle Lopez

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.