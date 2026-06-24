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AI-powered truck scanning system coming El Paso

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Published 6:46 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- A new artificial intelligence-powered inspection system for commercial trucks will be up and running in El Paso soon. UVeye partnered with Mesilla Valley Transportation to try a new drive-thru scanner, the company said Wednesday.

According to UVeye, its scanners do a 360° scan of heavy-duty vehicles to find damage or modifications. Officials get digital reports designed to improve safety, consistency and efficiency, the company said.

Wednesday, MVT and UVeye held a ribbon cutting ceremony to show off MVT's operation control center in Lower Valley El Paso. The partnership will contribute to MVT's operations.

UVeye said automated inspections help fleet operators focus on reducing downtime while maintaining high safety standards.

"With thousands of tractors and trailers moving freight across the Americas every day, we're excited to work with MVT to support safer and more efficient fleet operations," said Amir Hever, CEO of UVeye.

UVeye said its technology scans more than 3 million vehicles every month. ITs scanners train through billions of new images and a database of vehicle components, the company said.

"Our drivers are assisted. If we can provide more speed and our response to them. And obviously, you know, drivers want to be on the road driving, making money. They don't want to be held up at our terminal," George Chasteen said, the Chief Operating Officer of MVT.

Article Topic Follows: Biz/Tech
ai
artificial intelligence
Commercial Trucks
Mesilla Valley Transportation
UVeye

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Gabrielle Lopez

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