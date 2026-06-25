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OXXO opens 2 new locations in El Paso

KVIA
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Published 4:32 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- OXXO opened two new locations in El Paso Wednesday and Thursday as it continues to replace former DK Convenience locations in the area.

In 2024, OXXO's parent company FEMSA acquired Delek's convenience stroe business, which included 249 stores across Texas, according to officials. Since then, DK Convenience stores have been reintroduced under the OXXO brand.

While the convenience stores change, officials said fuel brands haven't. DK and Alon, owned by Delek, still run independently.

During this week's grand openings, OXXO took the change to introduce customers to clarify its business relationship with Delek.

Those who attended the grand openings got to play a digital scratch-off game for the chance to win prizes like backpacks, tumblers, hats and other merchandise, OXXO said.

In total, OXXO and DK gave $1,000 in fuel card prizes too.

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Gabrielle Lopez

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