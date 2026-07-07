El Paso Water reassures public on Meta data center’s water usage

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) – Monday, El Paso Water addressed ongoing community concerns regarding the water demand of Meta's new data center under construction in Northeast El Paso.

During a City Council work session, officials from El Paso Water said the facility's water usage is projected to be lower than many residents believe, ensuring existing customers will not be negatively impacted.

The data center, being built near the state line, prompted worries among some El Pasoans about the strain it could place on the region's water supply.

El Paso Water shared details on its long-term water planning, which focuses on population, supply and demand.

El Paso Water gets its supply from four primary sources: the Hueco Bolson, the Mesilla Bolson, the Rio Grande and reclaimed water.

John Balliew, president and CEO of El Paso Water, explained when the city developed its master plan in 2006, large data centers were not anticipated. The plan projected daily water use of 2.3 million gallons for residential development and 3.7 million gallons for high-density residential and commercial development.

Balliew noted the Meta data center's maximum allowable water use of 2.5 million gallons per day falls within these original projections. Balliew clarified Meta would only reach its maximum water use if temperatures in El Paso hit 117 degrees, a temperature the city has never recorded.

He estimated the project's expected daily water use to be closer to 480,000 gallons -- a figure he said is comparable to other large commercial water users like golf courses, large hospitals, industrial laundries, housing authorities and the Marathon Refinery.

“If this were a residential development or even if it was a golf course, nobody would be complaining about it even though it was the same amount of water. So in terms of the of of taxing the overall water supply for the future generations of El Paso, tiny tiny impact on that," Balliew said in the meeting.

However, El Paso City Council Member Josh Acevedo expressed concerns in a statement:

"While El Paso Water maintains they have sufficient water resources to accommodate the Meta data center, I continue to be concerned. Current demand may not account for major changes in the climate as we continue to face drought conditions.

My issue is not with El Paso Water, but rather with Meta as they have the ability to change the size and scope of their project with almost zero oversight by the city.

The agreement between the City and Meta also fails to address environmental concerns that I share with the public around the inefficient gas power plants for the demand induced by the hyper scale data center, including negative impacts to our air quality and noise pollution. The project has already surpassed its original scope, and the agreement with El Paso Water only serves to benefit them further."

Meta plans to use a water-efficient, closed-loop, liquid-cooled system that recirculates the same water and will use zero water for a majority of the year, according to background information provided by Meta.

This design aims to minimize water use in their data centers. Meta has a goal to be water positive by 2030, meaning the company intends to restore more water than it consumes.

In El Paso, Meta plans to restore water consumed by the data center to local watersheds by supporting local projects that boost water supply, enhance water quality, provide safe drinking water and help restore local habitats.

These projects include deploying irrigation technologies for agriculture in the immediate area and supporting initiatives to bring safe, clean, affordable running water to underserved Colonias.

Meta said it worked closely with El Paso Water to plan for and meet its water and wastewater needs. Agreements with El Paso Water govern Meta's operations and ensure the company pays the full costs associated with serving its data center, to avoid negatively impacting other customers or the local water supply.

Meta plans to disclose the water withdrawal for the El Paso facility annually once it becomes operational.