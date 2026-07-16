Ruidoso Downs Racetrack and Casino to temporarily close due to damaged culvert

RUIDOSO, N.M. (KVIA) -- Thursday, the Ruidoso Downs Racetrack and Casino announced a temporary closure due to a faulty culvert damaged by floodwaters last year.

In a news release, the racetrack said the New Mexico Department of Transportation suggested the temporary closure. The racetrack is within a flood-prone area.

“We requested that the New Mexico Department of Transportation inspect the condition of the culvert located at the entrance,” said Ruidoso Downs General Manager Rick Baugh. “The results of the investigation have confirmed our decision to temporarily close the casino and horse race simulcast operations to the public.”

In an NMDOT letter, an engineer wrote, “I recommend closing this entrance before further damage can be caused to the roadway and to ensure the safety of the traveling public.”

The entrance leading up to the Ruidoso Downs Racetrack and Casino as seen on July 1, 2026.

(Courtesy: KVIA)

A view of the same area as seen in July 2025.

(Courtesy: Sandy Eggo)

The letter said the culvert has numerous areas of bulging and deformation up to four feet on the bottom and 18 inches on the top.

The New Mexico Gaming Control Board will decide whether to approve the closure, according to the news release. The board will have an emergency meeting Wednesday in Albuquerque.

“We recognize the impact this decision has on our employees, business partners, and loyal patrons,” said Baugh. “However, the safety of every individual who enters our property must remain our foremost consideration. Given the heightened flood risk during the monsoon season and concerns surrounding the condition of the main entrance culvert, we believe this closure is the prudent and responsible decision.”

ABC-7 spoke with Crawford the week of the one-year anniversary of the deadly flood that happened in Ruidoso -- the same flood that damaged the racetrack.

"It's in our DNA here in Ruidoso. The racetrack helped build this community. And so it's important to all of us that we get it back," Crawford told ABC-7.

Crawford said he was expecting an inspection report for the casino soon.

"Well, the state engineers just condemned that bridge last Thursday or Friday. Well, verbally and we haven't got the report, so I know it's coming. So that means we're going to have to tear that bridge out. And where do we get the money? And so this is a whole new chapter. You know, same day, different stuff. And so that's what we're working on," Crawford said.

Ruidoso Downs said patrons of Billy the Kid Casino and the horse rase simulcast area should visit the casino before the end of business Sunday and redeem any cash or mutuel vouchers.

The racetrack said there will be a mail-in system available to redeem outstanding vouchers within the next 60 days.

Patrons that wish to mail-in vouchers may do so at the following address: Ruidoso Downs Racetrack, PO Box 449, Ruidoso Downs, New Mexico, 88346.

The news release said horse racing season will continue Fridays-Sundays at Downs of Albuquerque and on Labor Day (Sept. 7).

Additionally, the New Mexico Quarter Horse and Thoroughbred Sale (Aug. 15) and All American Select Sale (Sept. 4-5) will continue as scheduled at the Ruidoso Downs Horse Sales Pavilion, the news release said.