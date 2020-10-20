Las Cruces man accused of kidnapping new friend, stealing his car

Crime

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico – A Las Cruces man has been arrested after he allegedly befriended another man for a few days and then kidnapped him and stole the victim’s car.

Las Cruces police arrested Matthew Troy Croker, 37, who has been charged with kidnapping and unlawful taking of a motor vehicle.

Police detectives say Croker met a local man who was staying at a Motel 6. The two became friends, police say. Investigators learned the victim gave Croker some money to help him out.

Last week, the victim rented a room for Croker at the Staybridge Suites. That night, while the victim was at Motel 6, he began getting text messages from Croker, allegedly demanding more money.

At one point, the victim went to Croker’s room at the other hotel where he was threatened, battered and held against his will, police say.

Police also say Croker threatened to go to the victim’s home and harm his family, if he was not given more money.

Croker then allegedly forced the victim to go to a Pic Quick market on Bataan Memorial Highway where Croker demanded the victim withdraw money from an ATM inside the store.

While in the store, the victim told an employee what was happening and asked them to call police.

When Croker learned the police had been called, he reportedly stole the victim’s vehicle and fled the area.

Croker was arrested over the weekend and has been booked into the Dona Ana County Detention Center, where he is being held without bond.