Las Cruces man accused of using hammer to beat stepfather

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico — A Las Cruces man has been arrested and is facing multiple felony charges after he allegedly used a hammer to critically injure his stepfather, police said Monday.

Alejandro Nevarez, 28, is charged with attempted murder, aggravated battery against a household member and tampering with evidence.

Las Cruces police were dispatched to a home along 1100 block of Lees Drive where they found a 56-year-old man with severe injuries to his head. The victim was transported to University Medical Center in El Paso where he remained hospitalized in critical condition.

Investigators say Nevarez had challenged his stepfather to a fight and threatened to injure him on Friday afternoon.

At one point, police say Nevarez followed his stepfather outside and used a hammer to strike his head multiple times.

Nevarez fled the home before police arrived, but officers located him at a nearby abandoned home.

He was taken into custody without incident. Investigators believe Nevarez discarded the hammer when he fled the home.

Nevarez is being held at the Dona Ana County Detention Center without bond.