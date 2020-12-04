3 arrested for stabbing, armed robbery at Las Cruces motel

Crime

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico – Three people have been arrested in connection with a stabbing and armed robbery that happened earlier this week, Las Cruces police said Friday.

Alfonso Rodriguez, 32, and Santana Apodaca, 29, are charged with armed robbery, aggravated burglary, aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, tampering with evidence and four counts of conspiracy.

David Watson, 25, is charged with tampering with evidence and conspiracy.

Shortly before 7 a.m. Wednesday, Las Cruces police were dispatched to a report of a stabbing that happened at the Simple Rewards Inn, 1900 W. Picacho Avenue.

Officers arrived and found a 43-year-old man with at least one stab wound to his upper arm. The victim was transported to a local hospital with serious injuries that weren’t considered life-threatening.

Police said the victim was inside his motel room when Apodaca, an acquaintance, showed up with Rodriguez. Investigators said Apodaca and Rodriguez forced their way into the room.

Once inside the room, police say Apodaca demanded the victim reimburse her for a previous loan. The victim, holding an envelope with about $200 in cash, began paying her. Apodaca then allegedly grabbed the envelope and tried to take the entire amount.

As the victim and Apodaca struggled for control of the money, police said Rodriguez used a large knife to stab the victim at least once in the upper arm.

The victim let go of the envelope and the two suspects fled the motel room with the cash.

Investigators said Rodriguez and Apodaca went to Watson’s motel room located nearby. They asked Watson to conceal and transport clothes and the knife used during the crime.

All three have been booked into Dona Ana County Detention Center, where they were being held without bond.