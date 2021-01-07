Facebook post helps Las Cruces police nab suspect in theft of pickup truck

Crime

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico – The man suspected of stealing a pickup in Truth or Consequences over the weekend was arrested in Las Cruces after being spotted by someone who had read about the theft on Facebook.

Michael Todd, 30, of Hobbs, New Mexico, has been charged with one count of receiving stolen property.

Las Cruces police learned that a 2012 Nissan Titan pickup had been stolen Saturday, Jan. 2, in Truth or Consequences. Friends of the owner posted photos on social media asking for tips on the vehicle’s location.

Late Sunday evening, a Las Cruces man who had read about the theft on Facebook called police after spotting what he believed was the stolen pickup at the Pilot Truck Stop on West Amador Ave.

Las Cruces police arrived to find the pickup in the business’ parking lot and the suspect nearby.

Todd was taken into custody without incident. The pickup was returned to its owner.