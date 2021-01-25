El Paso man arrested for migrant smuggling after leading troopers, Border Patrol on chase

Crime

EL PASO, Texas – An El Paso man wanted on a federal warrant for migrant smuggling was arrested after a car chase involving Texas Department of Public Safety troopers and the U.S. Border Patrol, officials said Monday.

About 5 p.m. Saturday, a Texas trooper attempted to make a traffic stop on a known fugitive.

According to DPS officials, the driver fled and led both DPS troopers and Border Patrol agents on a chase.

The suspect, later identified as Miguel Angel Castro, age 20, struck two vehicles operated by a DPS special agent and a Border Patrol agent.

The special agent suffered what were called minor injuries.

Castro was arrested after the chase ended at Dali Way and Pullman Drive in east El Paso.

Castrol was arrested by the Border Patrol for the federal warrant and was also charged by the Department of Public Safety for evading arrest in a vehicle.