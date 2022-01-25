Socorro man arrested for shooting witnessed by an El Paso Police sergeant

SOCORRO, Texas -- El Paso police say a sergeant witnessed an overnight shooting at Mississippi and Stanton near UTEP.

Investigators say 25-year-old David Gerardo Calderon was outside a parked car in a parking lot on Sat. Jan. 15 arguing with other people.

Police say Calderon fired one shot into the air causing people to run from the area.

The sergeant who witnessed the incident placed Calderon under arrest.

Calderon is charged with the discharge of a firearm, unlawful carry of a weapon and possession of a controlled substance. His bond totals $13,000.