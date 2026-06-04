Parents arrested after DWI investigation involving 2 children

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The El Paso County Sheriff's Department arrested two parents after the father allegedly drove while intoxicated with children in the car.

Tuesday, deputies stopped a car that didn't use a turn signal and didn't stay in a single lane, EPCSO said.

Deputies identified the driver as 25-year-old Ricardo Rivera and said he showed signs of intoxication.

Two children, aged 2 and 3, were in the car, EPCSO said.

They arrested Rivera for driving while intoxicated after a field sobriety test. Rivera's blood alcohol concentration registered as 0.204, EPCSO said. That's nearly three times the legal limit of 0.08.

After the investigation, deputies said the children's mother, 29-year-old Cynthia Garcia, allegedly put the children in danger.

Deputies got two warrants for abandoning or endangering a child and issued them with no bond.

Both parents booked into the Downtown Detention Facility. Rivera was charged with DWI with a child and a $2,000 bond, EPCSO said.

EPCSO noted the arrest marks Garcia's second charge for abandoning or endangering a child within the last three months.