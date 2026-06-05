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Crime

Juárez mom arrested, accused of chaining 9-year-old son

SSPM JUÁREZ
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Published 5:46 PM

CIUDAD JUÁREZ, Chihuahua (KVIA) -- Friday, Municipal Public Security Secretary officers in Juárez rescued a 9-year-old boy chained inside a home in the Toribio Ortega neighborhood. They arrested the boy's mother, 35-year-old Leyma L. J. for alleged domestic violence, the Juárez Municipal Government said.

Officers in the neighborhood were patrolling when a community hotline reported the boy, according to the Juárez Municipal Government.

When they went to the reported address, they heard cries for help coming from the inside. They found the boy with a chain fastened around his ankle, according to a news release.

The boy said his mother restrained him to stop him from leaving the house, the Juárez Municipal Government said.

After being rescued, the boy went to the social work department for care and shelter, officials said.

Article Topic Follows: Crime

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Gabrielle Lopez

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