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4 children rescued after being left alone in Juárez home

Four children rescued after being left home alone in Juárez.
SSPM Juárez
Four children rescued after being left home alone in Juárez.
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Published 5:29 PM

CIUDAD JUÁREZ, Chihuahua (KVIA) -- Officers in Juárez rescued four children found without an adult in a home in south Juárez, the city's municipal government said Monday.

Officials said officers found the children overnight after someone reported a possible abandonment at the intersection of Palacio de Monte Alban and Privada Azteca.

At the neighborhood, officers questioned a neighbor who claimed the children were seen alone in the morning.

One child, a 6-year-old, said his parents left that morning and was looking after his siblings. He also said he was trying to make food because they were hungry, according to officials.

A neighbor then helped officers enter the property using a ladder since the front door was locked, officials said. Inside, they found two boys and two girls, aged 3 to 6 years old, according to officials.

Courtesy: SSPM Juárez

The children went to the social work department for care and shelter.

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Gabrielle Lopez

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