3 staff members arrested after investigation into Deanna Davenport Elementary special education classroom

UPDATE (4:58 p.m.) -- The Canutillo Independent School District Superintendent Josue Borrego sent a statement to ABC-7 about the arrests:

"Canutillo ISD remains steadfast in its commitment to protecting children and maintaining safe, supportive learning environments for every student we serve.

When concerns regarding the alleged improper treatment of students at Davenport Elementary School were brought to the District’s attention, we acted immediately. The employees implicated in the allegations were removed from campus, an internal investigation was initiated, and reports were made to the appropriate law enforcement agencies. Canutillo ISD has fully cooperated — and continues to cooperate — with law enforcement and prosecutors throughout the investigative process.

As a result of the District’s internal investigation and in accordance with District policies, four individuals involved in this matter are no longer employed by Canutillo ISD. We will continue working with the appropriate authorities to ensure that anyone found responsible is held legally accountable for actions that endangered the safety and well-being of children.

Our focus remains on supporting the students and families affected by this situation. Throughout this process, the District has worked closely with impacted families and will continue providing access to counseling services and other available resources.

Families place a special trust in our schools and educators, and we take that responsibility seriously. We expect every employee to share in the commitment to care for, protect, and support our students. The allegations and actions associated with this case represent a serious breach of that trust and fall far short of the standard of care our students and families deserve.

Canutillo ISD is actively reviewing its procedures, practices, and safeguards to identify additional measures that can further strengthen student protections and help prevent incidents like this from occurring in the future.

Nothing is more important than the safety and well-being of our students. We remain committed to ensuring that our schools are safe, secure, and supportive environments where every child can learn and thrive."

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Three employees at Deanna Davenport Elementary School have been charged after an investigation by the El Paso County Sheriff's Office, EPCSO said Wednesday. One employee was charged with injury to a child/disabled person, the sheriff's office said.

EPCSO's Major Crimes Unit and the Canutillo Independent School District Police Department investigated the elementary school's Special Education Behavioral Intervention Classroom staff members.

The investigation started after school administrators reported security footage showing "concerning interactions" between the employees and students, EPCSO said. Students were allegedly subjected to "assaultive conduct," according to the sheriff's office.

Investigators said several students in the classroom were allegedly subjective to inappropriate treatment while under staff supervision, according to EPCSO.

These are the staff members who have been charged, according to the sheriff's office:

32-year-old Josue Urrutia, a paraprofessional, has been charged with three counts of injury to a child/disabled individual. Total bond: $75,000

59-year-old Ruth Julieta Flores, a special education teacher, has been charged with two counts of failing to stop or report sexual or assaultive offense against a child. Total bond of $40,000

27-year-old Cecilia Rocha-Lucero, a substitute teacher, has been charged with failure to stop or report sexual or assaultive offense against a child. Bond: $20,000



The sheriff's office said additional charges may be filed as new information becomes available.

ABC-7 reached out to obtain documents about the charges. This is a developing story.

Deanna Davenport Elementary is in Canutillo's Westway area.