Former soldier found guilty of stealing more than $1 million of MREs from Fort Bliss

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- A federal jury convicted a former soldier in El Paso for stealing more than 200 pallets of Meals-Ready-to-Eat (MREs) from Fort Bliss, the Justice Department said Tuesday. The meals' value totaled $1,120,000, according to the DOJ.

The Justice Department said 47-year-old Joseph Lavar Davis and three other people faced a two-count indictment in February 2025 for the scheme. They faced one count for conspiracy to steal government property and a substantive count of stealing government property between February and August 2020.

The DOJ said the scheme involved:

Davis, former soldier who became a civilian contractor. He knew how to request and pick up MREs.

A soldier who helped pick up and transport the meals.

A middleman between the buyer and the contractor and soldier.

A civilian who sold the MREs online.

While in the Army, Davis worked in food service supply where he learned how to get MREs, according to the Justice Department. After he retired, he worked as a civilian contractor, where he stole MREs from Fort Bliss, officials said.

In August 2020, the FBI and Department of the Army Criminal Investigation Division agents searched a warehouse in El Paso and found 100 MRE pallets, the DOJ said. It said investigators found out the owner of the company using the warehouse bought the meals from people who stole them from Fort Bliss.

According to the DOJ, Davis made fake requests and rented trucks to transport the MREs. He also picked up or planned for others to pick up the meals from Fort Bliss. The Justice Department said investigators learned about Davis' actions through fake paperwork.

The DOJ said he also planned with other people to obtain, deliver and receive money for the meals. He also negotiated prices and received payment for MREs, according to officials.