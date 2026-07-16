2 Las Cruces teens charged in connection to overnight crime spree

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KVIA) -- Las Cruces police apprehended and charged two teenage boys suspected in an overnight crime spree that resulted in three stolen vehicles and a burglary of a cannabis shop Thursday.

The Las Cruces Police Department said it was dispatched to an attempted burglary at Pecos Valley Production, a cannabis shop, on north Roadrunner Parkway at about 2 a.m.

The teenagers allegedly successfully burglarized another cannabis shop, Top Crop, on east Lohman Avenue, police said. They allegedly tried to burglarize another Pecos Valley Production location on south Locust Street.

Police said security bars stopped the teens from being able to enter the Pecos Valley Production stores.

Investigators believe the teens stole at least three Hyundai vehicles during the night and tried to access a fourth, police said. One vehicle, a Hyundai Santa Fe, was found abandoned near Pecos Street and Foster.

Officers established a perimeter and detained the two teens with the use of a K-9 unit, police said.

Police said merchandise from Top Crop was inside the vehicle and two backpacks near where the teens were apprehended.

The teens face two counts of attempted commercial burglary, one count of non-residential burglary, three counts of criminal damage to property, one count of larceny, one count of possession of a stolen vehicle and seven counts of conspiracy, police said.

Police are still investigating and said additional charges are possible.