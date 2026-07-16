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Crime

2 teens charged with evading arrest after brief pursuit

EPCSO
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Published 2:23 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Several El Paso County law enforcement agencies worked together to apprehend an 18-year-old and 16-year-old after a pursuit Tuesday, the El Paso County Sheriff's Office said.

According to the sheriff's office, at 4:25 p.m., a deputy tried to conduct a traffic stop on a Cadillac after noticing the license plate was registered to a different vehicle. Joaquin Velarde, 18, allegedly drove the Cadillac.

Velarde reportedly failed to yield and kept driving. EPCSO said he reached a dead end on Narciso Drive. Velarde and a passenger -- a 16-year-old -- got out of the Cadillac and allegedly left and went into the desert.

The Texas Department of Public Safety, Clint Police, Socorro Police and Horizon City Police Departments helped the sheriff's office establish a perimeter and apprehended both people after a brief chase, EPCSO said.

Investigators learned the suspect Cadillac hit another vehicle before leaving the scene. No injuries were reported.

EPCSO said the 16-year-old passenger was referred to juvenile authorities on an evading arrest or detention charge.

Velarde was booked into the El Paso County Detention Facility on a $46,000 bond.

Article Topic Follows: Crime
el paso county sheriff's office
Joaquin Velarde

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