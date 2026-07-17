2 arrested in El Paso in human smuggling investigation

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Two undocumented migrants were arrested Monday after a stash house disruption in El Paso, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Western District of Texas.

A criminal complaint alleged U.S. Border Patrol agents at the Ysleta Border Patrol Station saw Jorge Lucero-Banda (from Mexico) and Diogenes Silva-Orozco (from Nicaragua), leave and return to an apartment under investigation for human smuggling, the U.S. Attorney's Office said.

A search of Silva-Orozco's cell phone allegedly revealed videos and pictures of undocumented migrants inside a separate residence, the U.S. Attorney's Office said. The complaint alleged agents later found 14 undocumented migrants at the residence.

Lucero-Banda allegedly served as a caretaker at the stash house and earned $1,000 a week, the U.S. Attorney's Office said.

Lucero-Band and Silva-Orozco were charged with bringing in and harboring undocumented migrants.

The alleged stash house report was part of a news release the U.S. Attorney's Office sent detailing 234 immigration-related criminal cases from July 10-16.

Two other cases reportedly happened in the El Paso area.

Jorge Camacho-Olivas, from Mexico, allegedly tried to enter the U.S. Tuesday through the Paso Del Norte Port of Entry and avoid inspection, the U.S. Attorney's Office said. The office said he has been deported eight times before.

A day after his most recent removal, CBP officers saw Camacho-Olivas moving on foot alongside a truck driving up to an inspection booth, the U.S. Attorney's Office alleged. Authorities detained him.

The U.S. Attorney's Office said Camacho-Olivas has a 15-year history of illegal re-entry convictions and one conviction for human smuggling.

In a separate case, the U.S. Attorney's Office alleged Antonio Gomez-Raygoza, who's from Mexico, allegedly claimed to be a U.S. citizen and presented a copy of his Mexican voters registration card to a CBP officer at the Paso Del Norte POE.

A system query on his name revealed Gomez-Raygoza has been removed from the U.S. six times and has been convicted for illegal re-entry, auto theft and first-degree burglary, the U.S. Attorney's Office said.