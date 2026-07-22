Las Cruces Mother calls for justice as teen trial for son’s shooting nears

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) –- A Las Cruces mother shared her worries about the local justice system ahead of a trial stemming from the shooting death of her 13-year-old son, Chris Carnero, that happened March 30.

The trial for the accused teenager charged with involuntary manslaughter is scheduled to begin July 28 in the Third Judicial District Court in Las Cruces.

Janel Carnero, Chris's mother, said in an email she's worried the defendant, if convicted of involuntary manslaughter, faces a maximum sentence of two years in a juvenile facility with no probation.

The incident involved an alleged stolen firearm brought into their home where Carnero was shot.

The three-day jury trial will happen in Courtroom 2 at the Third Judicial District Court in Las Cruces. Judge Lara is presiding over the proceedings.

Chris' mother described her son as an incredibly kind and deeply loved child. She said thousands in the community have shared stories of his kindness since his death, which has left a significant void in Las Cruces.

“Yet, despite the devastating reality of bringing a stolen firearm into someone's home and taking the life of a 13-year-old boy, the charge being brought is involuntary manslaughter,” Carnero said in the email.

ABC-7 will speak with Janel Carnero about her concerns on juvenile crime and what she wants to see happen at the trial.

ABC-7 has also reached out to Doña Ana District Attorney Fernando Macias on penalties for juvenile crime.