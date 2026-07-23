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Las Cruces police, city council to host town hall to discuss public safety

The Las Cruces Police Department is hosting a Town Hall meeting featuring interactive sessions with Mayor Eric Enriquez and all six City Councilors. The town hall meeting will be held at 6 p.m. Wednesday, July 29, at City Hall. Pictured is a town hall meeting held in July 2025.
LCPD
The Las Cruces Police Department is hosting a Town Hall meeting featuring interactive sessions with Mayor Eric Enriquez and all six City Councilors. The town hall meeting will be held at 6 p.m. Wednesday, July 29, at City Hall. Pictured is a town hall meeting held in July 2025.
By
New
Published 3:16 PM

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KVIA) -- Thursday, the Las Cruces Police Department announced it will host a town hall July 29 with interactive sessions with Mayor Eric Enriquez and all six city councilors.

Residents can sit at the table of their council district to talk about public safety.

LCPD Chief Jeremy Story, the department's deputy chiefs and other staff will answer questions and hear ideas from those attending the town hall.

“These town hall meetings are important for our city and for us as a department,” said Chief Story. “We grow and become better as a community when we come together, share concerns and ideas, and learn from each other.”

The town hall will start at 6 p.m. at City Hall on 700 N. Main St. LCPD said it will be in three conference rooms on the second floor of the north wing.

LCPD said to expect the meeting to last about two hours.

Chief Story will share recent crime statistics, LCPD said.

Here is the list of councilors and their districts:

District 1: Cassie McClure
District 2: Bill Mattiace
District 3: Michael Harris
District 4: Johana Bencomo
District 5: Becky Corran
District 6: John Muñoz

LCPD encourages those interested in the town hall to arrive early. It said parking is available on the west side of City Hall and in the parking garage on the east side (accessible from Campo Street).

Article Topic Follows: Crime
las cruces
Las Cruces Police Department

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