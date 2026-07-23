Las Cruces police, city council to host town hall to discuss public safety

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KVIA) -- Thursday, the Las Cruces Police Department announced it will host a town hall July 29 with interactive sessions with Mayor Eric Enriquez and all six city councilors.

Residents can sit at the table of their council district to talk about public safety.

LCPD Chief Jeremy Story, the department's deputy chiefs and other staff will answer questions and hear ideas from those attending the town hall.

“These town hall meetings are important for our city and for us as a department,” said Chief Story. “We grow and become better as a community when we come together, share concerns and ideas, and learn from each other.”

The town hall will start at 6 p.m. at City Hall on 700 N. Main St. LCPD said it will be in three conference rooms on the second floor of the north wing.

LCPD said to expect the meeting to last about two hours.

Chief Story will share recent crime statistics, LCPD said.

Here is the list of councilors and their districts:

District 1: Cassie McClure

District 2: Bill Mattiace

District 3: Michael Harris

District 4: Johana Bencomo

District 5: Becky Corran

District 6: John Muñoz

LCPD encourages those interested in the town hall to arrive early. It said parking is available on the west side of City Hall and in the parking garage on the east side (accessible from Campo Street).