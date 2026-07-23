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Police arrest woman wanted for attempted first-degree murder in Las Cruces

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Published 2:49 PM

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KVIA) -- The New Mexico State Police said last week it arrested a woman wanted for attempted first-degree murder warrant in Las Cruces, according to a news release sent Thursday.

NMSP's Fugitive Apprehension Unit, with help from the U.S. Marshals Service, arrested 35-year-old Aimee Bethany Martinez July 17 on an attempt to commit a felony (first-degree murder) warrant.

NMSP FAU learned about Martinez' whereabouts after investigative efforts, police said. Officers conducted surveillance to confirm her location and make an arrest plan.

Martinez was booked into the Doña Ana County Detention Center.

According to jail records, her bond is set at $1,000.

ABC-7 requested documents detailing the arrest and is waiting for a response.

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