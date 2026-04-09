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EPCC earns ‘Gold Military Friendly’ status

EPCC veterans on campus
EPCC
EPCC veterans on campus
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Published 2:12 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso Community College received a Gold Military Friendly School designation, the school announced Thursday. The title goes to schools that "set the standard for higher education institutions" for veterans and their sposes.

EPCC said it serves more than 3,000 service members, veterans and their families. The community college added, it partners with Fort Bliss to offer admissions, counseling and advising services, including eight-week evening classes.

Vigotry, which designated EPCC as military-friendly, considered schools' graduation rates, job placement and other criteria for student veterans, EPCC said.

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Gabrielle Lopez

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