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El Paso ISD board doesn’t take action on financial exigency vote

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today at 4:15 PM
Published 4:13 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Tuesday, the El Paso Independent School District Board of Trustees decided to delay action on the school district's financial standing. Board members were expected to vote on declaring financial exigency and implementing a massive saving plans.

A financial exigency declaration means a school district's financial resources aren't enough to supports its instructional programs, according to the Texas Education Agency.

ABC-7 previously reported the district considered cutting more than 400 jobs amid a nearly $53 million budget shortfall. Cuts 210 campus-level roles and 160 central offices roles. In an agenda, the district said the layoffs would save the district $28 million.

At Tuesday's meeting, board members said they will revisit the district's financial future on Thursday instead.

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Gabrielle Lopez

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