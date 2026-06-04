Las Cruces Public Schools to hold virtual meetings on proposed dress code

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KVIA) -- The Las Cruces Board of Education reviewed its student dress code Tuesday. With a new dress code possibly being approved, LCPS will host virtual meetings for students, staff and others to give feedback.

The new proposed dress code "emphasizes that students should be able to express their individuality without unnecessary discipline or body shaming, while also outlining standards related to safety, appropriate school attire and clothing that may disrupt the educational environment," LCPS said.

Documents detailing the policy emphasized students should be able to wear clothes and style their hair to express themselves without fear of punishment or body shaming.

Furthermore, the policy said dress code enforcement will be equally enforced. It won't be more strictly enforced based on race, gender, religion, income, body size and other factors.

As for schools with a uniform policy, they can still enforce uniforms as long as they are gener-neutral and inclusive of religious attire, LCPS said.

There are restrictions on the types of clothes students can wear, such as:

Clothes showing obscene language, violence or illegal activity

Don't fully cover the stomach

Pajamas, blankets and slippers

Clothes that cover student's faces to where they can't be identified (with the exception of religious or medical headgear)

The policy review said student's shouldn't be disciplined or removed from class for violating the dress code unless their outfit is disruptive, hazardous to health or safety, or factors into harassment.

Here is the public meeting schedule LCPS provided. The virtual meeting links are embedded into the file.

You can read the full proposed dress code below.