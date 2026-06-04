Skip to Content
Education

LIVE BLOG: EPISD board to vote on declaring financial exigency, 400 job cuts

KVIA
By
Updated
today at 5:57 PM
Published 4:16 PM

UPDATE (5:57 p.m.) -- EPISD's board went into executive session after hearing public comments.

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The El Paso Independent School District Board of Trustees will discuss and vote on cutting more than 400 jobs and declare financial exigency at its meeting Thursday.

Watch a live view of the meeting below.

A financial exigency declaration means a school district's financial resources aren't enough to supports its instructional programs, according to the Texas Education Agency. It's similar to bankruptcy for educational institutions.

The district faces a $53 million budget deficit. Cutting the jobs will save them $28 million, EPISD said.

Superintendent Brian Lusk put the items on the agenda and will discuss his plan to reduce personnel costs.

If the board votes in favor, it will implement a savings plan that includes the layoffs.

The meeting started at 5 p.m.

ABC-7 will have live coverage of the meeting online through this blog and on air on ABC-7 after the game and at 10.

Article Topic Follows: Education

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Rishi Oza

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.