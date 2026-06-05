EPISD plans to cut 54 teacher positions by June 15

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The El Paso Independent School District Board of Trustees declared financial exigency at Tuesday's board meeting. Its decision leaves them with a $4 million dollar budget deficit for next fiscal year.

The board was presented with three options to address budget concerns moving into next fiscal year:

Option 1: EPISD would not declare financial exigency. This would leave it with a $37.3 million dollar budget deficit equivalent to 15 days of fund balance.

Option 2: EPISD declares financial exigency. It cuts 40 contracted employees, 150 at-will and 92 teachers. It would have a $1.4 million dollar deficit, equivalent to 38.5 days fund balance.

Option 3: EPISD declares financial exigency. It cuts 40 contracted employees, 150 at-will and 54 teachers. The school district would still be at a $4.3 million dollar deficit, equivalent to 38.5 days of fund balance. This option saves 38 teacher positions.

The board chose option three.

The recommended fund balance is between 60 and 90 days, according to the Texas Education Agency. The fund balance is the calculation of assets as compared to liabilities.

These projections are made on the assumption the district meets the 90% rule. That's the Texas mandated minimum attendance requirement. Students must attend class at least 90% of days of the school year, regardless of whether those absences are excused.

If EPISD does not meet the 90% rule, it will get less money from the state. It plans to meet this goal through attendance incentives next school year.

"Financial exigency means that the financial resources of a school district are insufficient to support its instructional programs or it is unable to finance the full compensation of staff for the current or next fiscal year," according to the Texas Education Agency.

