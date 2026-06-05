Skip to Content
Education

Segundo Barrio neighborhood inspires ‘Little Barrio’ play area at El Paso museum

By
Updated
today at 3:10 PM
Published 3:01 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The historic Segundo Barrio neighborhood inspired a new play area at the El Paso Museum of History. The City of El Paso announced the newly-renovated kids area Friday.

The neighborhood, located south of Downtown El paso, was historically known as "the other Ellis Island" due to the area's port of entry connecting El Paso and Mexico, the museum said.

On the first floor of the history museum, children can explore a miniature version of the area. The play area's design references Segundo Barrio's Chicago brick-style apartments, trolley area and "tienditas."

The "Little Barrio Play Area" is on the museum's first floor.

The city said the Nusenda Foundation's 20206 Community Rewards supported the play area's renovation.

"This work honors the rich cultural heritage of Segundo Barrio while helping young learners build confidence, pride, and a deeper connection to their community," Nusenda spokesperson Sara Keller said.

Article Topic Follows: Education

Jump to comments ↓

Gabrielle Lopez

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.