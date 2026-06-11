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More than 65,000 Texas teachers earn bonus, including some in El Paso County

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Blender:File:R:Roxy2026March�3.17.26Teacher.blend
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Published 3:57 PM

AUSTIN (KVIA) -- Thursday, Texas Governor Greg Abbott announced more than $750 million in Teacher Incentive Allotment funds went to more than 65,000 Texas teachers -- including some in El Paso County.

TIA aims to keep the state's most effective educators in the classroom while helping them get more pay, Gov. Abbott said.

He said teacher retention increases with TIA, and with it, student growth in math and reading.

"These incentive funds ensure that the best teachers are recognized for their efforts to improve the lives of their students," Gov. Abbott said. "As we empower teachers to succeed, Texas will remain on the path to be the number one state for education in the country." 

According to the TIA website, some El Paso County school districts participated in this school year's TIA. Those districts include:

  • Anthony ISD
  • Canutillo ISD
  • Clint ISD
  • El Paso ISD
  • El Paso Leadershup Academy
  • Fabens ISD
  • Harmony Public Schools West Texas
  • San Elizario ISD
  • Tornillo ISD
  • Triumph Public High Schools West Texas

A total of 809 school systems participated in TIA during the 2025–26 school year, Gov. Abbott said. He expects participation to grow to more than 1,000 systems by this fall.

"Teachers are the single most important in-school factor that affects student outcomes," said Texas Education Commissioner Mike Morath in a statement. "By rewarding our most effective teachers with pathways to stay where they’re needed most, students ultimately reap the reward."

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Gabrielle Lopez

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