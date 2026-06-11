More than 65,000 Texas teachers earn bonus, including some in El Paso County

AUSTIN (KVIA) -- Thursday, Texas Governor Greg Abbott announced more than $750 million in Teacher Incentive Allotment funds went to more than 65,000 Texas teachers -- including some in El Paso County.

TIA aims to keep the state's most effective educators in the classroom while helping them get more pay, Gov. Abbott said.

He said teacher retention increases with TIA, and with it, student growth in math and reading.

"These incentive funds ensure that the best teachers are recognized for their efforts to improve the lives of their students," Gov. Abbott said. "As we empower teachers to succeed, Texas will remain on the path to be the number one state for education in the country."

According to the TIA website, some El Paso County school districts participated in this school year's TIA. Those districts include:

Anthony ISD

Canutillo ISD

Clint ISD

El Paso ISD

El Paso Leadershup Academy

Fabens ISD

Harmony Public Schools West Texas

San Elizario ISD

Tornillo ISD

Triumph Public High Schools West Texas

A total of 809 school systems participated in TIA during the 2025–26 school year, Gov. Abbott said. He expects participation to grow to more than 1,000 systems by this fall.

"Teachers are the single most important in-school factor that affects student outcomes," said Texas Education Commissioner Mike Morath in a statement. "By rewarding our most effective teachers with pathways to stay where they’re needed most, students ultimately reap the reward."