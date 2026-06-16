Skip to Content
Education

San Elizario ISD to close 2 elementary schools, reorganize grade levels

KVIA/File
By
Published 3:59 PM

SAN ELIZARIO, Texas (KVIA) -- The San Elizario Independent School District Board of Trustees approved closing two of its elementary schools, Superintendent Jeannie Meza-Chavez confirmed with ABC-7 Tuesday.

Chavez said Lorenzo G. Alarcon Elementary and Lorenzo G. Loya Primary School will close. She said the district also approved a reorganization of some grade levels.

Josefa L. Sambrano Elementary School will serve Pre-K through second grade students, she said. Alfonso Borrego Sr. Elementary School will serve third through sixth grade students.

In a letter Meza-Chavez sent to faculty and staff, she said the district's decision to close the campuses and reorganize grade levels is because of statewide enrollment declining, increasing costs and limited funding.

Staff members working at closing campuses will move to other schools on their first day back, the letter said.

"This transformation allows us to build a stronger, more sustainable foundation that will support excellence for generations of students to come," Meza-Chavez said in the letter.

Article Topic Follows: Education
el paso
el paso county
san elizario
san elizario independent school district
school closure

Jump to comments ↓

Gabrielle Lopez

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.