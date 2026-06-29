Las Cruces historic preservation chair honored with state award

LAS CRUCES, N.M (KVIA) — The City of Las Cruces recently recognized the Historic Preservation Committee Chair, Jerry Wallace for receiving the Heritage Preservation Individual Achievement Award from the New Mexico Historic Preservation Division.

The 54th Annual Heritage Preservation Awards ceremony and was held May 29th, 2026 in Albuquerque. These awards are presented yearly and recognize individuals, organizations and projects that demonstrate excellence in preserving and promoting the state's cultural and historic and cultural resources.

As a public historian at New Mexico State University, Wallace has been known for his professional work, community engagement and leadership. He has contributed to advancing public understanding of New Mexicos rich history and the importance of preserving historic places and has served as chair of the City of Las Cruces Historic Preservation Committee.

In addition other 2026 award recipients were included:

Heritage Preservation Award for Organizations: Kit Carson House Inc., and its Board of Directors and staff, recognized for their work as an educational institution and for completing preservation projects at the Kit Carson House and Museum.

Heritage Preservation Lifetime and Achievement Award: Rick Hendricks, recognized for his contributions to New Mexico scholarship and history, as well as his service on the Cultural Properties Review Committee as state historian.

Architectural Heritage Preservation Award: The Albuquerque Railyards project, presented to the City of Albuquerque, the New Mexico media Academy, and CNM Film Production Center for the creative design and historic rehabilitation of the former boiler shop within the AT&SF Railway Locomotive Shops Historic District.

Architectural Heritage Preservation Award: For Stanton Historic Site, recognized for the major rehabilitation work completed on four historic buildings, including the visitor center, laundress quarters hospital and nurses' quarters.