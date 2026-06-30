UTEP researchers 3D-print battery materials, possibly changing power methods

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Researchers at the University of Texas at El Paso developed a way to 3D-print a battery component into nearly any shape. Tuesday, UTEP said the team's innovation could change how devices are powered.

The researcher's study focused on gel polymer electrolytes, which is the material inside a battery used to carry the electrical charge. UTEP said electrolytes are liquids that usually have to be sealed inside casings.

UTEP said the usual design limits battery shapes and raises worries about safety and leaks.

As an alternative, UTEP researchers created a printable gel by combining resin with a lithium-based liquid electrolyte and hardening it layer by layer.

UTEP said the printed material worked on par with electrolytes made with the usual methods.

"For years, the shape of a battery has dictated the shape of the device it powers," said Alexis Maurel, the study's lead researcher. "We are showing that you can print a high-performing electrolyte battery component with any shape and place it almost anywhere you want."

Researchers printed discs, an open honeycomb lattice and a solid cube -- showing how future batteries can be shaped to fit a device instead of forcing a device to accommodate batteries.

As for stability, researchers said one of their formulations was especially stable during repeated testing.

UTEP said the research team plans to refine its work and incorporate their printed electrolytes into complete battery cells.

The team's work has been published in Communications Engineering, part of the Nature family of journals.