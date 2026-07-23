El Paso ISD launches school bus tracking app ahead of new school year

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Parents whose children attend the El Paso Independent School District can track school buses in real time with a new app, the district announced Thursday.

Tracking will be available for the 2026-27 school year.

Stopfinder is a free, secure app that lets parents view their child's bus stop information, get transportation updates and track bus locations during morning and afternoon routes -- all from their mobile device, EPISD said.

EPISD said the app safely shares bus schedules and tracking access with approved caregivers or family members. Additionally, users can communicate with transportation staff through the app.

Families and guardians of students who ride the district buses will get an email inviting them to activate an account on Stopfinder, the district said.

"At El Paso ISD, we're committed to providing exceptional service to our families," said EPISD Superintendent Brian Lusk. “Stopfinder is an important step forward in improving communication and giving parents real-time access to their child's transportation information.”

The district invited families to provide feedback on the app since it's new. You can send feedback here.

More information on how to download the app can be found here.