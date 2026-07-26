El Paso Behavioral Health System hosts free school supply giveaway for local students

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA)— El Paso Behavioral Health System hosted a free school supply giveaway to help local students prepare for the upcoming school year by providing essential classroom supplies to families in need.

The event was designed to ensure students begin the new school year with the tools they need to succeed in the classroom. Families received school supplies intended to help children start the academic year prepared, confident and ready to learn.

With back-to-school costs continuing to strain many household budgets, community supply drives like this one can provide meaningful financial relief for families. Organizers said the giveaway was aimed at reducing that burden while helping students head back to school equipped for success.

In addition to distributing school supplies, the event highlighted El Paso Behavioral Health System's commitment to supporting the well-being of children and families through community outreach initiatives. Hospital officials said investing in students' educational success is one way to strengthen the overall health of the community.

The school supply giveaway is part of the organization's ongoing efforts to give back to the El Paso community and help local children begin the school year with confidence.

"They're going to start the school year with everything they need — and maybe even more than they expected," Kevin Sandoval of El Paso Behavioral said. "We're so grateful that El Paso Behavioral Health System can plant that little seed in these children, giving them the tools they need to start the year off on the right foot."