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San Elizario ISD kicks off new school year, what students need to know

GOOD MORNING EL PASO AT 6:30 A.M.: SAN ELIZARIO ISD KICKS OFF NEW SCHOOL YEAR
GOOD MORNING EL PASO AT 6 A.M.: SAN ELIZARIO ISD KICKS OFF NEW SCHOOL YEAR
GOOD MORNING EL PASO AT 5:30 A.M.: SAN ELIZARIO ISD KICKS OFF NEW SCHOOL YEAR
GOOD MORNING EL PASO AT 5 A.M.: SAN ELIZARIO ISD KICKS OFF NEW SCHOOL YEAR
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today at 4:34 AM
Published 4:30 AM

SAN ELIZARIO, Texas (KVIA) -- Back-to-school season has officially started as San Elizario ISD kicks off the 2026-27 school year on Tuesday.

San Elizario ISD joins Good Morning El Paso's Nicole Ardila Tuesday morning to give the latest updates to students and parents.

The school district is highlighting the remarkable transformation of San Elizario High School senior Hayle Terrazas.

They say when Terrazas first started high school, academics were not a priority, but today she is fully engaged, turning in every assignment, competing in multiple sports, and earning college offers to play flag football.

San Elizario ISD also welcomes Angel Gonzalez who is beginning his first year as the head football coach of the San Elizario Eagles.

Coach Gonzalez brings 10 seasons of football coaching experience and has served as a teacher and coach at San Elizario High School for the past 10 years.

The school district is also recognizing the work of the Boys & Girls Clubs of El Paso, which San Elizario ISD says has provided students with a safe and welcoming place to learn, connect and grow.

Through after-school and summer programming, students have received academic support and participated in creative arts activities, a spring student art exhibition, the san elizario color run, clubsgiving, holiday celebrations and other opportunities that promote wellness, friendship, creativity and community involvement.

San Elizario ISD reorganized grade levels at Josefa Sambrano Elementary School and Lorenzo Loya Primary School in spite of a decrease in enrollment.

The new early-childhood campus structure will serve students in Pre-K 3, Pre-K 4, kindergarten, first grade and second grade.

San Elizario ISD practices a four-day week.

Watch Good Morning El Paso's back-to-school coverage from 5 a.m. to 7 a.m. for the full live segments.

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Nicole Ardila

Nicole Ardila is a multimedia journalist.

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