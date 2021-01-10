El Paso firefighers mourn death of retired officer

El Paso

EL Paso, Texas – The El Paso Fire Department is mourning the death of one of its own.

Retired Lt. Ruben Flores died Saturday, and the department announced his death via Twitter.

There are few words to express the deep pain of announcing the passing of Retired Lieutenant Ruben Flores.



Details about services will be shared as they become available.



Thank you for your service Sir, may you rest in peace.

A fire department spokesman said Flores had retired but was still helping out by serving as a chaplain for both the city's fire and police departments.

Flores’ age and cause of death were not immediately known.

“He was a person committed to the community,” said fire spokesman Enrique Duenas-Aguilar. “Besides his service as a firefighter, he continued to help his fellow first responders, both police and fire as a chaplain and as part of the El Paso First Responders Fellowship.”

After his retirement, he also worked as a security officer at UTEP and was well-known for attending school sporting events and providing assistance to anyone who needed it, Duenas-Aguilar said.

Details on funeral services have not been set yet.