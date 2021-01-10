Skip to Content
El Paso firefighers mourn death of retired officer

EL Paso, Texas – The El Paso Fire Department is mourning the death of one of its own.

Retired Lt. Ruben Flores died Saturday, and the department announced his death via Twitter.

A fire department spokesman said Flores had retired but was still helping out by serving as a chaplain for both the city's fire and police departments.

Flores’ age and cause of death were not immediately known.

“He was a person committed to the community,” said fire spokesman Enrique Duenas-Aguilar. “Besides his service as a firefighter, he continued to help his fellow first responders, both police and fire as a chaplain and as part of the El Paso First Responders Fellowship.”

After his retirement, he also worked as a security officer at UTEP and was well-known for attending school sporting events and providing assistance to anyone who needed it, Duenas-Aguilar said.

Details on funeral services have not been set yet.

