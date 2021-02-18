Skip to Content
El Paso
By
Updated
today at 8:52 pm
Published 6:50 pm

Fire destroys far east El Paso home; smoke, flames shoot into sky

EL PASO, Texas -- A single-story home was destroyed in a blaze in far east El Paso County on Thursday evening.

The blaze broke out around 6 p.m. in the 1900 block of Aviation, which is near the Socorro Athletic Complex.

Smoke and flames could be seen shooting into the night sky as firefighters from Socorro and Horizon arrived on scene.

It took 21 firefighters about an hour to get that blaze under control.

One person who was inside the home was evaluated at the scene by EMS, but there were no reports of any other injuries.

The Red Cross was assisting the residents who were burned out of their home.

There was no immediate word of a cause of the fire.

News / Top Stories / Video

Jim Parker

Jim Parker is the Director of Digital Content for ABC-7.

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content