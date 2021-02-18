Fire destroys far east El Paso home; smoke, flames shoot into sky

El Paso

EL PASO, Texas -- A single-story home was destroyed in a blaze in far east El Paso County on Thursday evening.

The blaze broke out around 6 p.m. in the 1900 block of Aviation, which is near the Socorro Athletic Complex.

Smoke and flames could be seen shooting into the night sky as firefighters from Socorro and Horizon arrived on scene.

It took 21 firefighters about an hour to get that blaze under control.

One person who was inside the home was evaluated at the scene by EMS, but there were no reports of any other injuries.

The Red Cross was assisting the residents who were burned out of their home.

There was no immediate word of a cause of the fire.